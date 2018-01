Fed. Circ. Says DOD Properly Terminated Fuel Supply Deal

Law360, Nashville (January 17, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that the Defense Logistics Agency had properly terminated a contractor’s fuel supply deal for failure to deliver, while ruling that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims had improperly ruled on part of the dispute where no monetary claim had been made.



The Court of Federal Claims had properly ruled that the DLA was within its rights to partially terminate Securiforce International America LLC’s fuel supply contract for default when the company was unable to deliver that fuel on time, the three-judge...

