Mass. Regulator Charges Man Over Cryptocurrency Scheme

By Christine Powell

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts securities regulator on Wednesday accused a Brookline-based man and his Cayman Islands company, Caviar, of running a cryptocurrency scheme.

In an administrative complaint, the Enforcement Section of the Massachusetts Securities Division, which is a unit of the office of Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin, alleges that Kirill Bensonoff and Caviar violated state law by selling unregistered securities that are not exempt from registration.

Bensonoff and Caviar have marketed the securities as a form of cryptocurrency known as tokens and have sold the...
