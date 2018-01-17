Mass. Regulator Charges Man Over Cryptocurrency Scheme
In an administrative complaint, the Enforcement Section of the Massachusetts Securities Division, which is a unit of the office of Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin, alleges that Kirill Bensonoff and Caviar violated state law by selling unregistered securities that are not exempt from registration.
Bensonoff and Caviar have marketed the securities as a form of cryptocurrency known as tokens and have sold the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login