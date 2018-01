Trump's Pick For DOJ Enviro Chief Clears Senate Committee

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:02 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to advance President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Justice’s environmental division, Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Jeffrey Bossert Clark, over strong objections from Democrats.



In a party line 11-10 vote, the committee paved the way for Clark to have a full vote on the Senate floor. The committee had already approved his nomination as assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division in August, but because he didn’t get a full vote before...

