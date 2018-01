US Backs Whistleblower's Ch. 11 Suit Against Cancer Center

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- A Florida whistleblower suing bankrupt 21st Century Oncology Inc. over an allegedly dirty $2.5 billion contract linked to Gov. Rick Scott received support from the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday, as the government attacked some aspects of the cancer treatment center’s bid to toss the case.



Whistleblower David Di Pietro’s Anti-Kickback Statute and physician self-referral suit in Florida federal court is on pause pending the outcome of 21st Century’s bankruptcy in New York. In a separate adversary proceeding, Di Pietro has asked the bankruptcy court...

