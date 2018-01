DOJ Moves To Kill Challenge To Sanctuary City Grant Cuts

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:55 PM EST) -- The Trump administration moved Wednesday to dismiss California’s federal court challenge to new conditions on a federal public safety grant, saying states have to comply with immigration laws in order to receive the funding.



The government urged the court to dismiss the suit on the basis that California lacks standing with regard to some of its claims, that its arguments fail on their merits and that it is free to accept or reject the conditions as it sees fit.



The state had argued that the administration’s...

