Calif. County Wants Tribe's Suit Over Hemp Seizure Nixed

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:57 PM EST) -- California’s San Joaquin County on Tuesday defended its decision to seize $77 million worth of hemp crops from a Native American tribe, a university and others, asking a California federal court to dismiss a related suit because the local ordinance it was enforcing is legal and the crops were not legal.



San Joaquin County Ordinance 4497 banned established agricultural research institutions from producing hemp until the county figured out the impact of such production. California has legalized growing industrial hemp in some circumstances, but that is...

To view the full article, register now.