Del. Justices Probe Disclosures In Diamond-Apollo Merger

Law360, Wilmington (January 17, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Diamond Resorts International directors fielded pointed questions from Delaware Supreme Court justices Wednesday on a key director’s undisclosed opposition to a $2.2 billion sale to private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC.



The questions came during stockholder arguments for reversing a Delaware vice chancellor’s dismissal of a suit accusing directors of breaching their duty by failing to disclose opposition to the deal by Diamond’s founder and board chairman, Stephen J. Cloobeck.



Vice Chancellor Tamika Montgomery-Reeves ruled in July 2016 that the dismissal was warranted...

To view the full article, register now.