Del. Justices Probe Disclosures In Diamond-Apollo Merger

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360, Wilmington (January 17, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Diamond Resorts International directors fielded pointed questions from Delaware Supreme Court justices Wednesday on a key director’s undisclosed opposition to a $2.2 billion sale to private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC.

The questions came during stockholder arguments for reversing a Delaware vice chancellor’s dismissal of a suit accusing directors of breaching their duty by failing to disclose opposition to the deal by Diamond’s founder and board chairman, Stephen J. Cloobeck.

Vice Chancellor Tamika Montgomery-Reeves ruled in July 2016 that the dismissal was warranted...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular