International Arbitration Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

Law360, San Francisco (January 19, 2018, 1:43 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP’s success in treaty cases, such as its bitter battle with the Argentine government over expropriated airlines and its brokering of a $337 million settlement with Ecuador on behalf of ConocoPhillips Co., earned it a spot on Law360’s list of International Arbitration Practice Groups of the Year for 2017.



The firm’s practice, which started out less than 15 years ago with a handful of attorneys, has grown to include more than 90, and it handled approximately 115 cases last year. Ed Kehoe, the group’s...

