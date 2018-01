Fla. Appeals Court Orders Retrial In $5M Diamond Sale Mix-Up

Law360, Miami (January 17, 2018, 9:54 PM EST) -- A cruise ship passenger will get a new trial in his case against an onboard retailer that rescinded his purchase of a diamond it mistakenly sold him for 1/20th of its nearly $5 million value, after a Florida appeals court found on Wednesday that the jury instructions included errors.



The decision from the Third District Court of Appeal throws out a jury verdict against plaintiff Thomas DePrince, who filed suit after Starboard Cruise Services Inc. unilaterally reversed the credit card charges for his 2013 purchase of...

To view the full article, register now.