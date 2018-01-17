Will Crisis Management Insurance Cover Ransomware?

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:44 PM EST) -- "Malware" and "Ransomware" recently have entered the public lexicon and consciousness, though many people still do not understand what they are or how they differ. "Malware" is shorthand for malicious software and generally refers to any software that is designed to infect a computer with malicious intentions. Viruses, worms, adware, bots, spyware, wipers, Trojan horses, etc. are all types of malware.



Ransomware is a form of malware that is designed to encrypt computer data without the initial knowledge of the user. WannaCry, ExPetr, Samsam, CryptoLocker and...

