US Bank Workers Can’t Get Class Cert. After Using Bad Data

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- A California appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court ruling denying class certification in a long-running suit alleging that US Bank NA misclassified a group of banking officers as overtime-exempt outside salespeople, agreeing that the workers’ claims rest on unreliable data.



The unanimous First Appellate District panel rejected the workers’ bid to overturn the Alameda County Superior Court ruling, saying a 2015 survey the workers purport shows that they spent most of their workday in the office yields data dramatically different from a similar survey...

