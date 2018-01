Pa. Court OKs Transfer In Patient’s Transport Injury Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (January 18, 2018, 2:13 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a trial judge’s decision to transfer out of Philadelphia a suit accusing health care providers of causing a man’s injury in a paratransit vehicle, even after determining the judge incorrectly classified the case as a form of medical malpractice.



Plaintiff Sherwood Medley had sought to keep his lawsuit against Dynamic Therapy Services LLC over a 2014 incident that happened while he was being transported to physical therapy in Philadelphia, but in an unpublished opinion the Superior Court found the...

