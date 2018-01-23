Expert Analysis

Significant 2017 Decisions Affecting Private M&A: Part 3

By Nicholas O’Keefe, Edward Deibert, Ronald Levine II, Michael Isaacs, Alexa Jones, Brandon Hauver and Evan Leitch January 23, 2018, 3:16 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 3:16 PM EST) -- The decisions in the concluding part of this three-part series concern a range of matters. The first decision makes clear that Delaware General Corporation Law Section 204 cannot be used to ratify acts that have been rejected by stockholders. The second decision concerns a potential drafting pitfall for charter preferred stock provisions. The third decision is a Texas court decision that highlights the risks of being deemed to have formed a contract through the exchange of emails.

Nguyen v. View Inc. (June 6 and July 26, 2017)...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular