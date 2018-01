9th Circ. Urged To Revive Prostate Supplement Labeling Row

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 2:13 PM EST) -- A purchaser of an allegedly misbranded treatment for a prostate disease has urged the Ninth Circuit to revive his proposed class action against the supplement maker, saying the allegations do not need to be resolved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Joel Amkraut said Tuesday the lower court is capable of interpreting the relevant section of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to determine whether NAC Marketing Co. LLC’s Super Beta Prostate treatment should be branded not as a supplement but as a “new drug”...

