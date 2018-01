Insurer's Bid To Avoid $11M Coverage Stays Alive

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 11:07 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused Wednesday to dismiss a suit seeking a declaration that Homeland Insurance Co. has no duty to help out a behavioral-health facility hit with an $11 million verdict after a patient left and shot someone, saying the claims are sufficiently pled at this stage.



U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II denied The Devereux Foundation's motion to dismiss the declaratory judgment action regarding payment under two policies, one with a $4 million limit and one with a $10 million limit, and both...

