Investor Gets 1 Year For Insider Trading On Gilead Buy

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Florida man who copped to his role in an insider trading scheme stemming from Gilead Sciences Inc.’s $11 billion acquisition of New Jersey-based Pharmasset Inc., which made the later company’s stock value jump nearly 90 percent, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison, federal prosecutors announced.



Jay Fung, whose ill-gotten gains totaled more than $250,000, previously pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson to conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito. Judge Thompson imposed the...

To view the full article, register now.