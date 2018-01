Renewable Energy Grant Bout Must Go To Trial, Judge Says

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 4:41 PM EST) -- Two energy companies must take their lawsuit to trial in a dispute against the government over $24 million in renewable energy cash grants after a U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge denied both sides’ bids for early wins on Wednesday.



The case must proceed to clear up whether Ampersand Chowchilla Biomass LLC and Merced Power LLC placed biomass facilities in service during the eligible time period for the contested grants and whether the taking of production tax credits by the facilities’ prior owners disqualified the two...

To view the full article, register now.