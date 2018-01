Last Objection To Walter Investment Ch. 11 Plan Cleared

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:31 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday cleared the last objection to Walter Investment Management Corp.’s Chapter 11 plan, saying the company can extend the plan’s litigation release provisions to its nonbankrupt operating companies.



At a hearing on the plan, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity Jr. found that he did have jurisdiction to extend the releases to the affiliates of the mortgage lender and dismissed concerns expressed by the U.S. Trustee’s Office that the ruling would set a precedent open to abuse.



“I do believe...

To view the full article, register now.