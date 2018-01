Insurer Must Cover Employee Class Action, 9th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:40 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that an insurer must defend an insurance-brokerage policyholder against employment-related claims because the underlying suit included discrimination allegations potentially covered by the policy, however minor or tangential those claims might be.



San Jose, California, insurance broker PHP Insurance Service Inc. and PHP President and CEO Trung Tran reached a settlement in 2013 with employees who said they were severely overworked, denied almost any breaks, hired for their legal vulnerability and forced to change their names. PHP then sought coverage from Greenwich...

