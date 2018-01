Cardno Says Bid To Vacate $15M Award Is Time-Barred

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- Cardno Ltd. has renewed its push to enforce a $15 million arbitration award it won against an Ecuadorean engineering firm that allegedly hid a bribery scheme, telling a Florida federal judge Wednesday that the South American company's counterclaims are time-barred and invite the court to overstep its authority.



Cardno, an Australian engineering outfit, argued that the owners of Caminosca SA are dissatisfied with the International Centre for Dispute Resolution tribunal’s decision and are looking for a second chance to argue their case and essentially redo the underlying arbitration....

