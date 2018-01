Clarify Alice Rules In Shipping Patent Case, High Court Told

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:43 PM EST) -- R&L Carriers has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision that invalidated a shipping logistics patent in multidistrict litigation for claiming an abstract idea of a "shift in timing," saying it was time for the justices to set "clearly defined rules" for determining patent ineligibility under the Supreme Court's 2014 Alice decision.



The shipping company said in a Jan. 9 petition that the lower court in the instant case had been "enabled by a dizzying array of contradictory Federal Circuit precedent," ignoring...

To view the full article, register now.