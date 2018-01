IHOPs Say EEOC Failed To Disclose All Harassment Claims

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:44 PM EST) -- Two IHOP restaurant operators say the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has not met its obligations to discuss and remedy claims that several employees were subjected to a sexually hostile work environment, urging an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to deny the commission’s request to find requirements were met before the complaint was filed.



2098 Restaurant Group LLC and 2103 Restaurant Group LLC, which operate IHOPs in two Illinois towns, claim the EEOC did not meet its conciliation obligations prior to filing the suit that alleges a class...

To view the full article, register now.