Wash. Tribes' Coast Guard Row Over Killer Whales Still Afloat

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 1:34 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a suit from two Washington tribes alleging the U.S. Coast Guard put endangered killer whales at risk by adopting a shipping traffic plan off the coast of the state without consulting the National Marine Fisheries Service.



U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman denied the Coast Guard’s motion to dismiss the suit from the Suquamish Tribe and Tulalip Tribes, finding that the tribes sufficiently pled an Endangered Species Act procedural violation. The judge also said that the tribe’s April...

