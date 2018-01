Consumer-Oriented SPAC One Madison Prices $300M IPO

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 7:57 PM EST) -- One Madison Corp., a special purpose acquisition company formed to acquire a consumer-oriented business, priced a $300 million initial public offering that listed Thursday, the latest in a string of blank check deals to start the new year.



New York-based One Madison, represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, priced 30 million units at $10 each. Proceeds could rise to $345 million if underwriters buy an additional 4.5 million units at the IPO price as part of an overallotment option.



One Madison is founded and controlled...

