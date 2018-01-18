3 Antitrust Cases Drug Companies Should Watch This Year

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 1:33 PM EST) -- The intersection of complex drug competition frameworks and the antitrust laws continues to grow. With increased collaboration between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission on the horizon, acts taken in the life sciences industry may be under greater scrutiny.[1] In this article, we discuss three cases to watch in 2018 as antitrust principles impacting pharmaceutical companies continue to develop.



Antitrust Meets the Biosimilars Market



In the first antitrust case between a biologic sponsor and biosimilar maker, Pfizer Inc. filed suit in...

