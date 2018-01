NY Tells 2nd Circ. It Did Not Waive Authority Over Pipeline

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 10:14 PM EST) -- New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation pressed the Second Circuit on Wednesday to hold that the agency did not waive its permitting authority over a Millennium Pipeline Co. LLC natural gas pipeline project, despite the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s conclusion to the contrary.



The DEC filed a reply brief in its challenge to FERC’s September ruling that the state agency had missed a statutory one-year deadline to issue a Clean Water Act permit for Millennium’s Valley Lateral Project, thereby waiving its authority under Section 401 of...

To view the full article, register now.