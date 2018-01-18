Congress Renews Controversial Surveillance Law

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (January 18, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- Renewal of a key Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act authority was sent to President Donald Trump Thursday, following a sharply divided Senate vote that overrode privacy advocates' concerns about domestic spying.

With the Senate's 65-34 vote Thursday, the legislation now awaits Trump’s signature in order to reauthorize the program slated to expire Friday. The House passed the six-year reauthorization of FISA's Section 702 last week.

The bill, the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017, also includes a number of reforms in the program, most notably a warrant...
