Disney Keeps AIG Dispute Over 'Pink Slime' In Arbitration

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Thursday stuck with his decision to allow Disney to arbitrate with AIG over $25 million in coverage toward a settlement with a beef products company over an ABC report on “pink slime,” shooting down the insurer’s bid to vacate his earlier decision.



AIG Specialty Insurance Co. had filed a motion for vacatur that sought to undo a decision previously made in Disney’s favor to send the coverage dispute to arbitration at JAMS in Los Angeles. Disney is seeking the coverage to put...

