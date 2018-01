Fox Seeks To Toss 'Gone Girl' Infringement Suit

Law360, Springfield (January 18, 2018, 10:02 PM EST) -- Twentieth Century Fox asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to dismiss a suit brought by a screenwriter who alleges the studio’s hit 2014 film “Gone Girl” infringed upon her work and that the author of the book the movie was based on had also copied from her.



The film studio hit back at writer Leslie Weller in its motion this week, calling Weller’s work “Out of the Blue” a “formulaic, soap-opera style story” in contrast to Gillian Flynn's novel “Gone Girl” and its innovative narrative that...

