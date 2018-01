Fake Medical Pot Certifications Get Fla. Atty Disbarred

Law360, Miami (January 18, 2018, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Florida attorney's legal career figuratively went up in smoke Thursday as the state's Supreme Court disbarred him for providing erroneous advice that led clients to believe they had legal certification to grow, possess and use medical marijuana, resulting in several arrests and a fully armed SWAT team raid.



The state's highest court found a referee's recommendation of a two-year suspension for Jacksonville-based Ian James Christensen insufficient and instead ordered the more severe punishment. The opinion said that incompetence and “extremely serious harm to clients” that...

