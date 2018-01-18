Apartment Rental Site Lands $50M In Series C Funding

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:44 PM EST) -- California-based online apartment hunting directory Apartment List has closed a $50 million series C funding round to help fuel an effort to grow its market share in 2018, the company said Thursday.



The round saw commitments from Allen & Co. LLC, Canaan Partners, Industry Ventures, Matrix Partners LP, Quantum Partners LP and Tenaya Capital. The $50 million raise brings Apartment List’s total funding to $110 million.



“Apartment List exists to make sure renters have an equal place in today’s housing market,” Apartment List CEO John Kobs...

