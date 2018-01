Discovery, Scripps Offer EU Concessions For $14.6B Merger

Law360, Washington (January 18, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- European Union competition regulators disclosed this week that they are mulling “commitments” offered to clear any antitrust concerns that could interfere with Discovery Communications Inc.’s planned $14.6 billion cash-and-stock purchase of Scripps Networks Interactive Inc.



According to a brief update on the European Commission’s merger case page for the deal, “commitments” were submitted on Jan. 16, with a provisional deadline for the review set for Feb. 6. The merger page offered few other details and Scripps referred a press inquiry on Thursday to Discovery, which did...

