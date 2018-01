CAS To Review Russian Athlete Bans Before Olympics

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:34 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Wednesday it will soon hear cases for nearly 40 Russian winter sport athletes appealing lifetime bans for violations of doping rules, allowing final decisions to be handed down before the start of the Olympics next month.



CAS will conduct hearings involving 39 out of 42 athletes appealing lifetime bans from the International Olympic Committee related to doping rule violations at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.



Slated to begin Monday, Jan. 22, CAS scheduled two hearings that will...

To view the full article, register now.