Enviro Group Beats Auto Recycler's Counterclaims For Now

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday threw out an auto salvage company’s claims that nonprofit environmental group Clean Water Action had filed a frivolous lawsuit against it, but gave the company one more chance to fix its allegations against the organization.



Clean Water Action accused Searles Auto Recycling Corp. of Northampton, Massachusetts, of draining polluted rain and snowmelt into a nearby river and of not complying with rules set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The salvage firm has said it’s obeying the rules and that...

