State Dept. OKs $500M Saudi Arabia Missile Support Deal

Law360, Nashville (January 18, 2018, 7:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved a proposed $500 million deal to provide missile system support services to Saudi Arabia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday, continuing a strong trend of Foreign Military Sales deals made so far under the Trump administration.



As part of the deal, defense giants Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Co. will variously provide continued support and technical assistance for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Patriot missile program, including for Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, interceptor missiles, and field surveillance...

