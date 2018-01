DOD Sees Bigger Threats As Strategy Turns Away From Terror

Law360, Nashville (January 19, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense’s new National Defense Strategy unveiled Friday moves the DOD’s main focus away from terrorism and back to state-level threats such as China and Russia, presaging a potential return to a Cold War-like standoff.



Touted by the administration as the first new National Defense Strategy released since 2008 — technically true if similar reviews aren't counted — the document outlines the priorities for national defense under President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis.



"This required some tough choices ... and we...

To view the full article, register now.