Panel Backs Univ. Of Md. Hospital's Med Mal Trial Win

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Maryland appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed a jury verdict clearing the University of Maryland Medical Systems of negligently piercing a patient's esophagus during surgery that purportedly contributed to the patient's death, saying certain expert testimony and evidence for the defense was properly allowed by the trial judge.



A three-judge panel for the Court of Special Appeals upheld the verdict in favor of the University of Maryland Medical Systems in a suit brought by Boris Bobrov alleging that medical staff perforated patient Zhanneta Bobrova's esophagus during...

To view the full article, register now.