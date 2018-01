CSX Insists Entire Mass. Sick Time Law Preempted

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 6:39 PM EST) -- Railroad giant CSX Transportation Inc. asked a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday to conclude that the state’s entire earned sick time law is preempted by the federal Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act and cannot be enforced against railroads, arguing for the expansion of a previous circuit court ruling.



The First Circuit ruled in June that one portion of the Massachusetts law, which entitled workers to earned sick time for their own injuries and illnesses, didn’t apply to in-state railroad workers because the RUIA already requires interstate rail carriers...

