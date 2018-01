RMBS Trusts Seek To Hone $1.2B Credit Suisse Trial

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- The trustee for four pools of toxic residential mortgage-backed securities that allegedly caused $1.2 billion in losses at the hands of Credit Suisse asked a New York state judge on Thursday to streamline two cases against two units of the bank for trial, saying key terms from the underlying contracts should be defined in advance of trial.



During oral arguments over dueling motions for partial summary judgment before New York Supreme Court Judge Saliann Scarpulla in Manhattan, an attorney for the trustee said several legal issues...

To view the full article, register now.