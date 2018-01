Kaspersky Wants Judge To Block Federal Software Ban

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 6:11 PM EST) -- Security software firm Kaspersky Lab asked a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday for an injunction stopping the Trump administration from enforcing an order banning it from federal systems that was prompted by fears that its antivirus software could be hijacked by Russian spies.



The Moscow-based company urged U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly to stop the government from carrying out its September directive ordering civilian agencies to stop using Kaspersky products amid concerns about the firm’s ties to the Kremlin. Kaspersky’s lawyers argued that the ban had...

