NJ Doc Cops To Bogus Opioid Prescriptions, Medicare Billing

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 18, 2018, 5:47 PM EST) -- A doctor admitted in New Jersey federal court Thursday to selling unlawful prescriptions for oxycodone to a government operative in exchange for cash or access to welfare benefits, and to defrauding Medicare and Medicaid programs out of $30,000 in billing for allergy tests, authorities said.



Jose Leyson, 71, of Long Valley, New Jersey, pled guilty to an information charging him with one count each of illegally distributing oxycodone and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New...

