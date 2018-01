Mexico Looks To Woo Investors Even As Trade Talks Drag On

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- Mexico's decision last week to allow disputes to be brought against it at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes sends a "loud message" that the country is open for business, attorneys say, regardless of what happens in trade talks with its North American neighbors.



Mexico's secretary of the economy, Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, signed the ICSID Convention on Jan. 11, paving the way for investors to initiate international arbitration under ICSID rules to resolve investor disputes with the country once the agreement is ratified....

