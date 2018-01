Sen. Demands Answers From Pruitt On EPA Costs, Policies

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 7:04 PM EST) -- Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Edward Markey sent a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt on Thursday posing a slew of questions about his conduct and accusing him of driving the regulator away from its mission to protect the environment and toward industry-friendly positions.



The nine-page letter requests answers several days prior to Pruitt’s scheduled appearance before a planned Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing. The letter seeks information about Pruitt’s approach to topics including climate change, toxic chemicals and vehicle fuel standards. In...

