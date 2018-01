Post-Stampede Ban Lifted On Senegalese Soccer Club

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 2:23 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday overturned a five-year ban prohibiting a Senegalese soccer club from fielding a team, a suspension handed down in the aftermath of a stampede in a cup final that left at least eight people dead.



The court cleared US Ouakam to play in Senegalese Federation games, lifting a total ban that the West African nation’s soccer federation had imposed in the wake of a stadium disaster.



During the league cup final last July, fans began fighting in the stands...

