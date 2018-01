Fired ‘Walking Dead’ Producer Sues AMC Again, Seeks $10M

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 11:02 PM EST) -- A former producer of AMC’s hit television show “The Walking Dead” sued the network Thursday in New York state court for a second time, accusing it of hiding evidence in his first suit and asking for at least $10 million in damages following an audit of its accounting.



Frank Darabont, known for writing “The Shawshank Redemption” and developing “The Walking Dead” for TV before getting canned during the show’s second season, already sued AMC Network Entertainment LLC and its subsidiaries in 2013 for more than $280...

