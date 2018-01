Kipling-Quoting Oil Developer Gets No Fees In Patent Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 9:23 PM EST) -- An oil well technology patent case where passions once ran high enough to prompt defendant BlueStone Natural Resources II LLC to quote a Rudyard Kipling poem was not so exceptionally weak as to merit attorneys’ fees for the company, a Texas federal judge ruled Thursday.



BlueStone had fended off patent litigation brought by Effective Exploration LLC — a nonpracticing entity that has filed dozens of lawsuits over the oil and gas industry patents it holds — and scored a noninfringement ruling in November, court records show....

To view the full article, register now.