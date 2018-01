11th Circ. Frees Paul Weiss From Suit By Ex-Dolphins Coach

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 7:28 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday agreed to ax a suit by former Miami Dolphins coach Jim Turner against attorney Ted Wells and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP over an investigative report examining a culture of bullying inside the team, saying that the statements in the report cannot be considered defamatory.



A three-judge panel determined that many of the statements alleged to be defamatory by Turner, a former offensive line coach for the Dolphins, are not actionable because they are merely opinions reached by Wells...

