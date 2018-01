Calif. High Court Denies Firefighters' Exam Challenge

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to review a trial court judge’s ruling setting aside a $3.5 million jury award won by a group of San Francisco firefighters who alleged that the city’s exam for promoting them to lieutenant discriminates against applicants over 40 years old.



The denial lets stand an October ruling by the state’s First Appellate District affirming that “no substantial evidence” supported the jury’s finding that the test, which was split into skills and leadership components, did not accurately reflect the demands...

To view the full article, register now.