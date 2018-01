Judge Slashes Nationwide Claims From False Labeling Action

Law360, Chicago (January 18, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- A Chicago federal judge on Thursday cut nationwide claims from a man's proposed class action lobbing consumer fraud allegations against dietary supplement distributor NBTY Inc., applying U.S. Supreme Court precedent set in its landmark Bristol-Myers Squibb ruling to narrow his jurisdiction over the case.



Acknowledging that the applicability of BMS to Joshua DeBernardis’ case “is a close question,” U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber held the high court’s ruling, which urges courts to primarily consider a defendant’s burden in establishing personal jurisdiction on a case, has been...

