Expert Analysis

Looking Back At The Life Settlements Industry In 2017

By Brian Casey and Thomas Sherman January 19, 2018, 12:40 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 12:40 PM EST) -- While 2017 was a relatively quiet year on the regulatory front for the life settlements industry, two states, Delaware and Florida, each adopted major legislative reforms that will impact life settlements significantly in those states. There were far fewer important court cases affecting secondary life insurance market policy investors decided during 2017 as compared to 2016 and prior years. Finally, at the end of the year, there were important adjustments to the federal income tax code relating to calculation of the tax basis for sellers of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular